Diablo 4 playthrough pt. 1

Diablo IV is an action role-playing game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, and is the fourth main installment in the Diablo series.

The game was announced at BlizzCon 2019 and is scheduled for full release on June 5, 2023, with early access starting on June 1.

Public betas were released in March 2023.

Series features such as re-playable, procedurally generated dungeons, and loot-focused character-building will return, while new features such as an open world, and player versus player (PVP) interactions will be incorporated.

Players create their character from one of five playable classes—Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer—and guide them through quests and combat in the world of Sanctuary after the resurrection of the demon Lilith