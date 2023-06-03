The Coming Great Deception - With Ali Siadatan

Tonight's guest is Ali Siadatan from https://thinkagainproductions.com/.
Ali joins us to talk about the coming great deception, and how the kings of this earth will eventually take up arms against the King of Heaven in a battle that will leave the world in utter ruin.
Ali is a biblical researcher and filmmaker most known for his documentary film UFOs Angels & Gods.
Ali is a wealth of information and immensely versed in the Bible.
As always the gauntlet of the Berean Challenge has been thrown at your feet.
Born from Acts 17:11, the Berean Challenge dictates to you to not simply trust a word I or my guests say, but to examine the scriptures yourselves to see if the things you've been told are so.
Now buckle up and enjoy!