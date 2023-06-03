Demystifying the wild world of crypto | Laura Shin

Is crypto truly the next big thing, or is it just a money-sucking flash in the pan?

In a wide-ranging interview, journalist Laura Shin explains what crypto is (and what it definitely isn't), taking us through the most recent turns in its constantly evolving story -- including the recent meltdown caused by the bankruptcy of FTX.

(This conversation, hosted by TED tech curator Simone Ross, was part of an exclusive TED Membership event on November 30, 2022.

Visit ted.com/membership to become a TED Member.)