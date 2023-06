How can we escape soaring energy bills? Stop using fossil fuels | Tessa Khan

As oil and gas companies continue to make record profits off of the same forces driving climate chaos, war and soaring energy bills, it's become clear that boom times for the fossil fuel industry are bad times for the rest of us, says climate change lawyer Tessa Khan.

She asks us to consider the true cost of our reliance on fossil fuels, outlining why the transition to safer, cleaner forms of energy has never been more urgent.