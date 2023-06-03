Thunderbolt 1945
This film captures footage of the air war over Italy during World War II, focusing on the life and death struggle of a P-47 Thunderbolt squadron.

In addition to showing how the pilots&apos; activities seriously crippled the Nazi fighting ability, hastening the sweep of Allied forces into Rome, footage also shows the suffering of non-combatants on the ground (i.e., children who played near a burned corpse, destroyed buildings, etc.).

The film was directed by William Wyler and John Sturges, with an introduction by Jimmy Stewart.

The narrators were Lloyd Bridges and Eugene Kern.