Joey Esposito Ep #3

Joey Esposito, Former Los Angeles County Chief Deputy D.A., will join us.

In his former role, Mr. Esposito was, in effect, the Chief Operating Officer of the country’s largest D.A’s office.

He does a deep dive into what goes into managing a massive volume of cases, as well as remaining focused on his responsibility to the rule of law under endless political and social pressures.

We also discuss the miserable state of affairs of the organization under the "leadership" of George Gascon.

You don't want to miss the tremendous insight Mr. Esposito’s three-plus decades of service bring to this interview.