Rupert Everett attacks ‘insane’ coverage of Schofield affair

Actor Rupert Everett has strongly criticised the coverage of Phillip Schofield’s affair with a much younger ‘This Morning’ colleague, telling Channel 4 News the fallout has been “insane” and the media “should drop it”.

Speaking to Minnie Stephenson, he said: “He’s married and has had an affair with someone that’s legal to have an affair with, unless there’s something else that we haven’t heard about, they should drop it.

It’s outrageous, this kind of Puritan fascism that’s going on.” Report by Buseld.

