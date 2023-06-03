Odisha Train Accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s video on KAVACH viral| Why didn't it work? | Oneindia News

In a massive train crash on Friday involving three trains, including Coromandel Express, at least 233 people were killed and about 900 injured in Odisha prompting immediate rescue action which continued on Saturday morning too.

The toll could go up as bodies were still being recovered while the Odisha government ordered a state mourning on Saturday cancelling all events.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site of the accident and took stock of the situation.

Amid all this an old video of the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is going viral on social media in which he can be seen talking about the KAVACH Anti-Collision technology used in the trains in India to prevent collisions from happening, thereby prompting the twitter user to ask why the indigenous anti-collision technology 'KAVACH' didn't stop the Odisha train accident from happening?

