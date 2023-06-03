Odisha Train Accident | World leaders react to the tragic train accident in India | Oneindia News

PM Modi on Saturday will visit the Odisha train accident site in Balasore.
The Prime Minister earlier chaired a meeting to assess the situation.
In an unfortunate event, over 200 people have died and around 900 were injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains
