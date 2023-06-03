PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Gameplay Walkthrough EP.1 - Pac-Land FULL GAME

Pac-Man World 2 is a video game by Namco USA for the Xbox, Nintendo GameCube, and PlayStation 2, released in 2002.

A version of the game for Microsoft Windows was released in 2004, and an isometric sidescroller was made for the Game Boy Advance in 2005.

The game is a sequel to Pac-Man World (1999).

The game is a platform game, where the player controls Pac-Man in a 3D platforming environment, though six worlds.

In 2005, a sequel, Pac-Man World 3, was released.

Pac-Man World 2 is a 3D platforming game, where the player controls Pac-Man and must navigate him to the end of each level.

The player can use multiple abilities; these include the Rev Roll, a move where the player charges forward, which can be used to attack enemies and cross gaps; the Butt-Bounce, which can press switches and attack enemies from above; and a jumping Flip Kick to strike airborne enemies.

Each level features Pac-Dots and fruit to collect, which will increase the player's score for the level.

Collecting special Power Pellets will also give Pac-Man temporary power-ups.

These power-ups can turn Pac-Man into metal, sinking him into water and making him immune to hazards; shrink him, allowing access to certain parts of a level; or temporarily allow him to eat ghost enemies.

Pac-Man possesses a health bar with only three segments; if he takes damage after all three segments are depleted, the player will lose a life and be sent back to the previous checkpoint.

After completing any non-boss level, the player can choose to replay it in Time Trial mode, challenging the player to reach the end as quickly as possible.

During the time trial, fruits and other collectibles in the level are replaced by clocks, which will temporarily stop the timer if collected.

If Pac-Man loses a life during the time trial, he must restart the level from the beginning.