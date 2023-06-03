Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri mourn the tragedy | Oneindia News

In an unfortunate event, over 200 people have died and around 900 were injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derailed and hit a goods train at Bahanaga station in the Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening.

It is feared that many passengers are even now trapped in the overturned coaches of the superfast train.

The rescue operations are in full swing.

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Bengal and the PM of India have offered their condolences.

Several celebrities also took to Twitter to mourn the tragic accident in Odisha.

