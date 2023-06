Odisha Triple Train Accident: Mamata Banerjee visits the site, talks about KAVACH | Oneindia News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flagged the lack of an ‘anti-collision device’ on the Coromandel express, dubbing the recent train accident in Odisha the ‘biggest’ such incident in the 21st century.

At least 261 people lost their lives and about 900 were injured on Friday as three trains collided in Balasore district.

