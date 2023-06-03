More than 280 killed and hundreds more injured in India rail disaster as rescue operation ends

Chaotic scenes erupted after the derailment on Friday night about 220 kilometres southwest of Kolkata, as rescuers climbed atop the wrecked train to break open doors and windows using cutting torches.
Chaotic scenes erupted after the derailment on Friday night about 220 kilometres southwest of Kolkata, as rescuers climbed atop the wrecked train to break open doors and windows using cutting torches.
ViewTwo passenger trains derailed in India on Friday, killing at least 50 people and trapping hundreds of others inside more than a..