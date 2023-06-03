Cute Pets Doing Funny Things (Funny Animal Videos) | Pet Videos That Make You Laugh in 2022 - Part 3

This video contains a compilation of clips that show cute pets doing funny things with their owners, and in their surroundings.

Having pets, such as dogs, cats, hamsters, lizards, squirrels, foxes, and many more, surely brings joy, and mayhem to every household, which is worth remembering, while we are having our awesome moments in life.

So, our channel wants people to enjoy these events by posting must-see funny animal videos that are full of cute and funny pets that will make you adore, and laugh at pets from all over the world from 2022, and beyond.