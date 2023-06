Ukraine War: Zelenskyy orders audit of air raid shelters after death, condemns it | Oneindia News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered an audit of all Ukrainian air raid shelters on Friday as a rift widened with Kyiv’s mayor after the deaths of three people locked out on the street during a Russian attack.

A nine-year-old girl, her mother and another woman were killed by falling debris after rushing to a Kyiv shelter on Thursday and finding it was shut.

