Owen Shroyer Hosts the War Room 6 2 23 FBI No Longer Obeying Law By Refusing To Answer To Congress

Republican Representative Declares ‘Constitutional Crisis’ As FBI No Longer Obeying The Law By Refusing To Answer To Congress Don’t you wish we had Byron Donalds as House Speaker?

Instead we got Kevin McCarthy who got outwitted by Joe Biden in the debt negotiations, not Donalds who is declaring a Constitutional crisis because of the FBI acting as a rogue agency above the law.

A sickening thing happened at the Capitol today when a children's choir was shut down for signing the National Anthem.

Jamiee Mitchell, founder of Gays Against Groomers, explains why she’s moving to Florida despite liberals saying it’s homophobic.

She also humors Owen Shroyer in a Trump versus DeSantis debate.

Did China hit Guam with a weather weapon followed by a cyber attack?

The American media is barely even covering it.