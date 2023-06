WHISTLE BLOWERS 6.3.23 @12pm: WHO IS MILES GUO? 3RD YEAR ANNIVERSARY ON JUNE 4TH

Although Miles Guo has been whistleblowing since 2017, many are still raising the question "who is Miles Guo?" Today we will be sharing letters written to Miles personaly, giving an insight on how Miles is perceived by others.

Tomorrow on June 4th 2023, the New Federal State of China will be celebrating their 3rd year anniversary.

Today we will take a look into the history of June 4th 1989 and why Miles Guo chose this date to found the New Federal State of China.