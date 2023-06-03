Border incident kills Israel, Egypt security forces

Three Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian security officer were killed near the countries' border on Saturday, Israel and Egypt said, in a rare incident that the countries said they are investigating jointly.
Edward Baran has more.
Three Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian security officer were killed near the countries' border on Saturday, Israel and Egypt said, in a rare incident that the countries said they are investigating jointly.
Edward Baran has more.
By Charles A. Ray*
(FPRI) -- Two weeks ago, the US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, publicly alleged that..