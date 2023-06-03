Paris Saint Germain Club announces departure of Lionel Messi

Paris Saint Germain Club announces the departure of Lionel Messi after two years.
He is set to play his final match for the club against Clermont on Saturday.
His contract will expire at the end of June.
Lionel Messi has thanked Paris Saint-Germain as he confirmed his exit from the French club
Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after two rocky years at the club.