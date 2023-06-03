Brewers Call Up Jon Singleton, Set to Make First MLB Appearance Since 2015

The Brewers announced Saturday that Jon Singleton would officially join Milwaukee after playing for the Triple A Nashville Sounds, marking the first time Singleton will make an MLB appearance since 2015, when he played for the Astros.
Jon Singleton, a heralded prospect who was released by the Astros in 2015 after battling marijuana addiction, is back in the majors..