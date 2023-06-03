Nicole on Winn Tucson

The New Federal State of China won’t attack any individual for their problem.

Because the US has a policy that has been condoning the CCP for several decades, which started with Bush, Clinton.

And over the last several decades, 1000s of people in almost every level of the government ,Wall Street and Silicon Valley are involved in it.

This is a systematic problem and it's nonpartisan.

It’s time for America to reflect on a much bigger problem than individual cases.

It is a watershed moment for America.