The Boogeyman Movie Clip - What About Other Things

The Boogeyman Movie Clip - What About Other Things Plot synopsis: High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain.

When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. US Release Date: June 2, 2023 Starring: Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivian Lyra Blair Director : Rob Savage