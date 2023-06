Lambs Book Of Life (demo recording),[WORKING TITLE]

This is the third and final installment in the original works developed for the Grenada Missions trip and subsequent Summer 2023.

While the initial text for the song was trimmed down one verse, this still resulted in a whopping 10 minutes of playtime.

Clearly needs a re-work, and perhaps to remove two more verses to result in a tolerable performance time.

(Perhaps this current state was only suitable for an extended invitation time).