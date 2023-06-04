The Bar on the VRR (VeteranRevoltRadio)
Come join a group of veterans in a virtual bar as they play stupid games, discuss serious issues, drink too much and do way to many things you shouldn&apos;t do in a real bar.

This week on the Bar; Congressional Medal of honor citation reading, Mini takes shots to the face, Comm&apos;s runs trivia, Blue rolls her eyes so hard she transports into a parallel universe, Devil Doc announces his new deal with windex, Meme&apos;s of the week, very special guest Lilith Grant (USMC Veteran and Lil Ranks FB page creator) stops by and shenanigan&apos;s galore!!!