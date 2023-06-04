The Bar on the VRR (VeteranRevoltRadio)

Come join a group of veterans in a virtual bar as they play stupid games, discuss serious issues, drink too much and do way to many things you shouldn't do in a real bar.

This week on the Bar; Congressional Medal of honor citation reading, Mini takes shots to the face, Comm's runs trivia, Blue rolls her eyes so hard she transports into a parallel universe, Devil Doc announces his new deal with windex, Meme's of the week, very special guest Lilith Grant (USMC Veteran and Lil Ranks FB page creator) stops by and shenanigan's galore!!!