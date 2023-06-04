🔴🎵 Pitch Your Favorite Songs! | BAD Ep 108 (stack the polls)

I'm doing a "No Rules" live stream tonight at 9pm est!

You can put whatever you want on the polls, as long as it's 8 minutes or less.

You can stack the polls with the same band, comedy bits (not from blockers like Neflix or SNL), funny videos, troll songs, etc.

Basically, the only rule is don't send in videos that will get the stream taken down.

Songs/videos have to be shorter than 8 minutes or else the record labels will get the stream shut down and I'll get suspended from YouTube.

At the end of the stream, send me some memes and funny videos!

😏