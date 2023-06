Gotti "Continuing criminal enterprise" scene

Gangster.

Killer.

Superstar.

John Gotti (Armand Assante) rises to the top of New York City's Gambino crime family, but the federal government and fellow mafiosi slowly close in on the man dubbed the "Teflon Don." Based on a true story, Gotti, directed by Robert Harmon, is a thrilling tale about crime and punishment.

William Forsythe portrays Sammy "The Bull" Gravano; Frank Vincent and Anthony Quinn also star.