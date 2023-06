Is It Cake Too Season 2

Is It Cake Too Season 2 Trailer HD - Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line.

But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you?

You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or…Is It Cake?