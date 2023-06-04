Donald Trump comments on Joe Biden's fall

230603, biden falls, breaking news, campaign, donald trump, fall, joe biden, latest news, news, oldest, re-election, the sunday times, the times, uk news, us elections, us president, world news
230603, biden falls, breaking news, campaign, donald trump, fall, joe biden, latest news, news, oldest, re-election, the sunday times, the times, uk news, us elections, us president, world news
Whether intentional or wholly accidental, Donald Trump flirted with something like empathy for Joe Biden in a Fox News town hall..
Did the FBI destroy evidence pertaining to an investigation into the Clinton Foundation? RIP Joe Biden: Hillary Clinton says Joe..