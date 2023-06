Minister ‘doesn’t recognise’ immigration plan cost figures

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has distanced himself from figures that show the government’s plan to detain and deport people who arrive in the UK on small boats could cost up to £6 billion.

He told ITV News on Sunday “I don’t recognise those numbers, I’m not sure where those have come from but it is right that we invest in secure borders.” Report by Buseld.

