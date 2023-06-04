Pentecost 1, 1st Sunday after Pentecost 2023, 1st All Saints Day

Welcome friends to St.

Michael's Monastery and the New Warrior Ministries.

Today is the 1st Sunday after Pentecost in the year of our Lord; 2023.

Today is also the Celtic Orthodox Church's celebration of the 1st All Saints Day of the year.

Most people are aware of All Hallows Eve or Halloween, All Saints Day, and All souls day; these days come in the fall of the year.

However, most people do not seem to be aware of the 1st All Saints Day which we celebrate today.

We have in fact two All Saints Day on the calendar.

Join us.

Blessings, +William