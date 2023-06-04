Live Stream Humorous Smart Shopping Advice for Sunday 20230604 Best Item vs Price Daily Big 5

Live Stream today, Sunday.

Great fresh advice DAILY on how to examine a product before buying and even learning how not to buy items you like!

Fun, Easy Going, and Humorous Shopping Talk using One Day Deals Sunday 2023 06 04 at BIG 5 Sporting Goods.

TODAY'S TALK {Soft Cooler, Summer Straw Hat 9$, 8ft Inflate Kiddie Pool, Water Goggles, Head Lamp, Steel Toe Work Boot, Wimpy Sleeping Bag, 6ppl Tent, Weight Set, Soccer Ball, Bluetooth Speaker NO, EXCELLENT 15$ Women Training Shoe, Heavy Bag Kit 70lb, Work Shoes Great 22$, Grandpa's Hip Detector, Military Type Backpack, Spikeball lol, Great Price Flat Shoes Maui, Binoculars, Knives, Ammo ...and so much more Click Bait!}