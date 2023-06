23-Romans: S.A.D. Part 1-Full Service

The Word of God is always living and active.

It is always profitable.

It is always true.

Most of us live our lives encouraged by its many blessings.

But there are occasions when we can be at odds with the Word.

We can get frustrated by what it tells us because it instructs against accepted social mores and our personal feelings.

Reasons for divorce are one of those areas.

Pastor Chris jumps into the deep end with this message titled S.A.D. Part 1