Taken Down on the New Episode NBC’s Law & Order Organized Crime

Watch the official "Taken Down" clip from the NBC crime drama series Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 22, created by Dick Wolf.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Cast: Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Tamara Taylor, Ainsley Seiger, Dylan McDermott, Nona Parker-Johnson, Brent Antonello and Rick Gonzalez Stream Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 now on Peacock!