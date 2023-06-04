The Truth Behind Plastic & Food Safety

We all use plastic it is a normal part of our lives.

Plastic is used in everything from key fobs, toothbrushes, cell phones, TV’s, cars, houses, and space shuttles.

Some would ask, where would we be if it were not for plastic to create everyday products that we use?

That being said not all plastic is good for you.

Especially when it comes to packaging our foods and drinks.

There are plastic packaging, plastic utensils and plastic drinkware that are questionable.

So tonight I will be talking about food safety in regard to plastic and I will touch a bit on food safety in general.

Tonight’s podcast is entitled The Truth Behind Plastic & Food Safety.