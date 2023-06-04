Wayne Cunnington 31st May 2023: Real Not Rare - Part 5 The MHRA... Never Forget What They Did

At the beginning of 2020, Wayne was a fit runner and body builder who worked for a food retail company.

He also enjoyed travel overseas and composing music.

A year later his life had changed beyond recognition.

In this part he talks about an online meeting with the MHRA, and their attitude to the Yellow Card reporting scheme.

Given this is the only place a safety signal will show up in a way that can be recognised and studied, what they are reported to have said is deeply alarming.

That and the fact that apparently the AstraZeneca shot is still being used, just rebranded as Vaxzevria.