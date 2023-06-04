Deja vu - SNL&R: Financial Fails - Long Term Capital Management

Due to the glitch between Streamyard and Youtube/Rumble, we're redoing the show - which didn't broadcast on Saturday 6/3/23.... Long Term Capital Management (LTCM), a hedge fund created by Nobel Prize winners Robert Merton and Myron Scholes along with renown bond trader John Meriwether, perhaps the most intellectually gifted financial management team ever assembled, collaborated in putting together one of the world’s largest and most impactful financial failures.

