MALL FULL OF ZOMBIES :: Dead Rising :: UNCOVERING WHAT'S REALLY HAPPENING {Enjoying the Nostalgia}

Tonight I am going to be revisiting a classic zombie game that I have played many times since it was first released in 2006!

This version of the game is on Steam and came out in 2016.

I am going to be picking up where I left off last night so be sure to check out the 1st Dead Rising stream below!

Come hang out as we play as Frank West, a hard-edged photojournalist hellbent on investigating the mystery at Willamette Mall.

It's swarming with zombies!