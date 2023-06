Bihar Bridge Collapse: Under-construction bridge in Bhagalpur collapses into river | Oneindia News

An under-construction bridge in Bhagalpur of Bihar collapsed into the Ganga river it was being built on.

The Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur has reportedly collapsed for the second time.

A video, shot by the locals, has emerged on social media.

A similar incident of bridge collapse happened last year as well.

Watch the video here.

