Equinox Trainer Late 47 Times, Gets Fired, Wins a MASSIVE Judgement because of Skin; What Color?

Equinox trainer Robyn Europe, allegedly late 47 times in a 10 month period, gets fired from her job, sues the company, claiming that she was fired for being "a black woman," and wins $11.25 million in the lawsuit from a woke New York City jury.

Just another example of how our society has once again become systemically racist, only in favor of black people.