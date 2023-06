Zlatan Ibrahimović Announces Retirement at Age 41

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimović announced his retirement from football after a 22-year career with AC Milan.

The news doesn't come as a shock as the soccer icon only played four matches this past season for AC Milan due to injuries, and the club announced it wouldn't be renewing his contract.

He’s scored 561 career goals between the club and the Swedish national team, 14th in the history of the sport.