Bigfoot Encounter on Mica Mountain in British Columbia - NONPEON TALES
The term &quot;classic&quot; has a number of acceptable meanings.

A common definition is &quot;something of enduring interest, quality, or style.&quot; &quot;Something recognized as definitive in its field&quot; is another definition.

An additional definition is &quot;something noteworthy of its kind and worth remembering.&quot; The sighting of William Roe qualifies as a classic case of an encounter with an enormous, hirsute bipedal beast.

In fact, Mr. Roe&apos;s sighting may possibly rank as the most significant bigfoot sighting ever, according to experts who regularly follow the field of cryptozoology.