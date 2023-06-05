Bigfoot Encounter on Mica Mountain in British Columbia - NONPEON TALES

The term "classic" has a number of acceptable meanings.

A common definition is "something of enduring interest, quality, or style." "Something recognized as definitive in its field" is another definition.

An additional definition is "something noteworthy of its kind and worth remembering." The sighting of William Roe qualifies as a classic case of an encounter with an enormous, hirsute bipedal beast.

In fact, Mr. Roe's sighting may possibly rank as the most significant bigfoot sighting ever, according to experts who regularly follow the field of cryptozoology.