Washington DC: Military jets chase unresponsive aircraft over capital's airspace |Oneindia News

An unresponsive airplane flying over Washington, D.C.

Yesterday afternoon prompted military fighter jets to intercept the plane at hypersonic levels, causing a loud sonic boom heard around D.C.

The plane later crashed in Virginia and no survivors were found.The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) deployed F-16 fighter jets to respond to the unresponsive Cessna 560 Citation V aircraft over Washington, D.C., and Virginia