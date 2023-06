VATP Summit June 2023 Preview - Enemies: Seen and Unseen

The Virginia Tea Party always tries to present members with engaging and relevant summits twice a year.

Our next summit is June 10th at the Sheraton Airport Hotel (same as last time), 5501 Eubank Rd., Sandston, VA 23150, 804-226-6400 with the same low price of $40, which includes a box lunch.