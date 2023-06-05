Rahul Gandhi said that the freedom movement of India started in South Africa | Oneindia News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in US city of New York said that the Indian independence movement started in South Africa.
#rahulgandhi #rahulgandhiinUS #pmmodi ~PR.150~ED.155~HT.96~
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in US city of New York said that the Indian independence movement started in South Africa.
#rahulgandhi #rahulgandhiinUS #pmmodi ~PR.150~ED.155~HT.96~
By Alex Whiteman and Robert Edwards
Foreign ministers from BRICS countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa..