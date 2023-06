Craving Elote? Here's How to Make the Best Street Corn You've Ever Tasted

Here's How to Make the Best Street Corn You've Ever Tasted - In this video, we're going to show you how to make the best street corn you've ever tasted.

Elote (or as we like to call it, corn on the cob) is a staple food in many Mexican cultures and is a surefire way to satisfy your cravings.