Major Ukrainian offensive thwarted?

Russia says it thwarted a major Ukrainian offensive, killed hundreds, destroyed dozens of equipment, wich according to Russia happend in southern Donetsk.
It may be speculated, that this may be the Ukrainian start of their offensive.
Russia said on Monday that its forces had thwarted a major Ukrainian offensive at five points along the front in the southern..
France has promised Ukraine dozens more light tanks and armoured vehicles after President Emmanuel Macron met Ukraine's President..
The Wagner Group has furthered Russia’s foreign policy objectives around the globe. The organisation remained secretive till July..