Holly Willoughby makes emotional return to This Morning

Holly Willoughby says she feels "shaken, troubled, let down and worried" as she makes an emotional return to This Morning in the wake of Phillip Schofield's departure from the ITV programme.

During interviews last week, Schofield told The Sun and BBC that Willoughby did not know about his "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a young runner on the popular daytime show.

Report by Jonesia.

