This Morning editor’s bizarre response to reporter question

This Morning editor Martin Frizell says aubergine is ‘toxic’ when asked by a reporter if there is a “toxic work environment” on the popular ITV show.

Holly Willoughby made an emotional return to This Morning on Monday in the wake of Phillip Schofield's departure from the programme.

Report by Jonesia.

