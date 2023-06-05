Wrestlers protest: Sakshi Malik denies reports of withdrawing from protest | Oneindia News

Top wrestler Sakshi Malik has rejected reports that she has withdrawn from the ongoing protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Earlier reports said that the ace wrestler withdrew from an ongoing protest to return to her post with Northern Railways.

The wrestler denied these claims. Sharing a screenshot of a news report from a news channel, Malik’s tweet read, “This news is completely wrong.

In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we.

Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways.

Our fight continues till justice is served.

