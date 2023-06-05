Lionel Messi Is Leaving PSG This Summer

Reports in France suggest Lionel Messi is on the verge of walking out of PSG and back to his spiritual home of Barcelona.
But could it really happen?
Reports in France suggest Lionel Messi is on the verge of walking out of PSG and back to his spiritual home of Barcelona.
But could it really happen?
Chelsea transfer news: Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG this summer as Mauricio Pochettino has chance to make huge reunion.
Xavi has revealed that he’s in talks with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi over an incredible return to the Camp Nou in the..